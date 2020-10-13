LG 27UK850 27"
Overview
Pros & Cons
Similar To
Price Tracker
Price: $379
For a reasonable price, the LG 27UK850 performs as well as the best Ultra HD displays we’ve reviewed, with strong gaming performance and accurate color calibration for professionals.-- As reviewed by TomsHardware
83
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 14 expert reviews
-
Excellent:7
-
Good:3
-
Average:0
-
Bad:4
9.0
User ScoreBased on 1,477 reviews
as rated by Amazon users
- Price:
$379 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Versatile design
- Virtually borderless
- FreeSync compatible
- 24p cadence support
- Super easy setup
- Plenty of ports including USB Type-C connectivity
- Ergonomic design
- 4K resolution
Editors Didn't Like
- High price
- No DCI-P3 color
- 60Hz refresh limit
- Speakers could be better
Price Tracker beta
LG 27UK850 27" pricing
|Price
|Date
|Current
|$379
|Oct 13, 2020
|Highest*
|$699
|Apr 13, 2020
|Lowest*
|$337
|May 20, 2020
|Average
|$464
* Highest/Lowest price found on Amazon in the last 120 days.