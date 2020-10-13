Editors Liked

  • Versatile design
  • Virtually borderless
  • FreeSync compatible
  • 24p cadence support
  • Super easy setup
  • Plenty of ports including USB Type-C connectivity
  • Ergonomic design
  • 4K resolution

Editors Didn't Like

  • High price
  • No DCI-P3 color
  • 60Hz refresh limit
  • Speakers could be better