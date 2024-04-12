Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K 27"
Price: $899
The ViewFinity S9 isn’t as premium as Apple Studio Display, but it delivers the same image quality, which is probably the most important thing in a monitor. Plus, if you’re okay with giving up the premium construction, you end up getting more with the adjustable stand and matte screen for much less.-- As reviewed by 9to5Mac
$899 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Exceptional display quality
- 5K resolution
- Color accuracy
- Smart capabilities with TizenOS
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Ergonomic stand included
- Build material