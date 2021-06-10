Editors Liked

  • Unparalleled art direction
  • Incredible graphics, atmospheric and lighting effects
  • Stylish combat deftly mixes gunplay and super powers
  • The best action game Remedy's made since Max Payne 2
  • A great core mystery

Editors Didn't Like

  • Bosses can be ultra frustrating
  • A confusing map that can complicate navigation
  • Finale seems to tease a "real" ending coming in future expansions