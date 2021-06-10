Control
Control is the culmination of Remedy's entire oeuvre to-date, pairing a top-tier action game with a dizzyingly dense and layered story about the Federal Bureau of Control, and the everyday horrors within. It's so good, you might even stop asking for Alan Wake 2.-- As reviewed by PCWorld
Editors Liked
- Unparalleled art direction
- Incredible graphics, atmospheric and lighting effects
- Stylish combat deftly mixes gunplay and super powers
- The best action game Remedy's made since Max Payne 2
- A great core mystery
Editors Didn't Like
- Bosses can be ultra frustrating
- A confusing map that can complicate navigation
- Finale seems to tease a "real" ending coming in future expansions