Reviewers Liked

  • One of the best video game remakes I've ever played
  • Excellent visuals
  • Good PC performance
  • Original has aged gracefully
  • All weapons are now viable
  • Better zero-gravity segments
  • Intensity director does a bang up job of scaring you

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • No photo mode
  • Some changes don't feel additive
  • Purists still won't like that Isaac has a face and voice