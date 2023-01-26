Dead Space - 2023
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar Games
Price: $59
Rather than reinvent the wheel, Motive made Dead Space look nicer, play better, and preserved the core of the experience. Its new flourishes add to that enjoyment instead of subtracting. This remake respects and polishes up my memories of Isaac’s first encounter with the necromorphs without making me miss the original version. It also acts as the perfect entry point for newcomers since it feels on par with today’s titles.-- As reviewed by GameInformer
88
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 15 expert reviews
-
Excellent:11
-
Good:3
-
Average:1
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$59
on Steam
TechSpot is supported by its audience. We may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- One of the best video game remakes I've ever played
- Excellent visuals
- Good PC performance
- Original has aged gracefully
- All weapons are now viable
- Better zero-gravity segments
- Intensity director does a bang up job of scaring you
Reviewers Didn't Like
- No photo mode
- Some changes don't feel additive
- Purists still won't like that Isaac has a face and voice