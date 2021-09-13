Deathloop
Price: $59
Deathloop encases fun investigation work and satisfying combat in a unique time loop mechanic to create a tremendously satisfying adventure.-- As reviewed by IGN
93
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 13 expert reviews
Excellent:12
Good:0
Average:1
Bad:0
$59
on Steam
Reviewers Liked
- An exciting mystery to unpick
- Shooting is genuinely fun
- Multiplayer mode is a neat add-on
- Constantly beautiful visual design
- Real freedom of approach
- Colt is a great protagonist
- Some real highlights in the soundtrack
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Repetition sets in during final third
- Focuses a bit too much on stealth
- Very minor graphical glitches in a few spots