Reviewers Liked

  • An exciting mystery to unpick
  • Shooting is genuinely fun
  • Multiplayer mode is a neat add-on
  • Constantly beautiful visual design
  • Real freedom of approach
  • Colt is a great protagonist
  • Some real highlights in the soundtrack

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Repetition sets in during final third
  • Focuses a bit too much on stealth
  • Very minor graphical glitches in a few spots