- Costumes and stories can still be hilarious
- Intricate assassinations that encourage replayability and reward strategic thinking
- Dense but open environments with many different routes
- Legacy stages are a fantastic bonus for owners of the previous game
- Feels like an expansion, rather than a full release
- Multiplayer, although still in beta, is a bit undercooked
- Finding the odd mechanical limitation is a shame
- Short, if you're not prone to replaying missions
Hitman 2 may just be more Hitman, but it's somehow even better than before. The levels are all fantastic, the assassinations possible are all clever (and silly), the satirical writing is at its best. The assassination sandbox has never been more satisfying, and its slight technical hiccups and lackluster multiplayer do little to hold back the baldest assassin of them all. Even in your sixth or so time prancing through a map, you're bound to discover a new opportunity, or a new potentially-weaponized surprise, around the corner.
As reviewed by USGamer