Psychonauts
Metascore
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Price: $10
89
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
-
Excellent:4
-
Good:1
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
8.7
User ScoreBased on 6,459 reviews
as scored by Steam users
- Price:
$10 on Steam
Editors Liked
- Inspired level designs
- Very funny moments
Editors Didn't Like
- The targeting system is a bit temperamental
Psychonauts is definitely one of a kind. Tim Schafer struck gold with compiling a fantastic story, tight and fun gameplay, and a superb cast of characters all packages with witty dialogue.
As reviewed by GamerBolt