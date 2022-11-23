Google Nest Wifi Pro
The Google Nest Wifi Pro is a slick-looking, well-priced package, but there are some serious teething problems. Poor speeds combined the relative scarcity of Wi-Fi 6E client devices right now means you may want to hold off until firmware updates improve performance – or buy a different system entirely.-- As reviewed by TechAdvisor
Reviewers Liked
- Easy setup
- Wi-Fi 6E
- Relatively affordable
- Available in 1, 2 or 3-pack
- Parental controls with SafeSearch are free
- Design can blend in just about anywhere
- Reliable Wi-Fi coverage; wired backhauling support
- Built-in Thread radio, will support Matter devices
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Ethernet ports limited to 1Gbps
- Unintuitive Google Home app
- 6GHz backhaul struggles over longer distances
- Regular latency spikes as high as 150ms
- Basic features require Nest Cloud Services
- Zero customization
- Limited network settings