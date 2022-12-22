Google Pixel 7
Price: $484
The Pixel 7 builds on the Pixel 6's success with the usual stellar cameras and a more advanced Tensor chipset. It's not going to dethrone the iPhone 14 or Galaxy S22, but the Pixel 7 certainly puts up a good fight.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
87
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 11 expert reviews
Excellent:7
Good:3
Average:1
Bad:0
8.0
User ScoreBased on 241 reviews
$484
Reviewers Liked
- Still a great deal at this price
- Great-looking display
- Smooth Android 13 experience
- Unique color options and design
- Tensor G2's a big step forward
- Face unlock is back, and the in-display fingerprint scanner is much better
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Display still only 90Hz
- Upgrade policy isn't as good as Samsung's
- Phone gets rather hot in heavy use and while charging
- No telephoto camera
- Only three years of software updates