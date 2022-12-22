Reviewers Liked

  • Still a great deal at this price
  • Great-looking display
  • Smooth Android 13 experience
  • Unique color options and design
  • Tensor G2's a big step forward
  • Face unlock is back, and the in-display fingerprint scanner is much better

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Display still only 90Hz
  • Upgrade policy isn't as good as Samsung's
  • Phone gets rather hot in heavy use and while charging
  • No telephoto camera
  • Only three years of software updates