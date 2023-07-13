Nothing Phone (2)
The Nothing Phone 2's flashy LEDs certainly make a statement, and both its processor performance and battery life are strong. But the extra $100 Nothing wants over its predecessor has changed the game. It's gone from being an affordable budget option to quite a pricey midranger, while the competition has been getting stronger.-- As reviewed by cnet
82
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 9 expert reviews
Excellent:5
Good:2
Average:1
Bad:1
- $600
Reviewers Liked
- New processor is great
- Nothing OS offers great homescreen customization
- Good four-year software support policy
- Great, modern design
- Glyph lights are cool and useful
- Wireless charging
- High-end 6.7-inch OLED display
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Only IP54 water resistance
- Much more expensive than Nothing Phone (1)
- No 4k selfie video
- No charger in the box
- Cameras are just OK
- Speakers are a bit tinny