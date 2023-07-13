Reviewers Liked

  • New processor is great
  • Nothing OS offers great homescreen customization
  • Good four-year software support policy
  • Great, modern design
  • Glyph lights are cool and useful
  • Wireless charging
  • High-end 6.7-inch OLED display

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Only IP54 water resistance
  • Much more expensive than Nothing Phone (1)
  • No 4k selfie video
  • No charger in the box
  • Cameras are just OK
  • Speakers are a bit tinny