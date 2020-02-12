Motorola Razr
Price: $1,500
The Razr is gorgeous. Nothing else looks like it. The vertical flip is a considerably better, more usable form factor than the horizontal flip of the Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X. But the Razr simply doesn't work very well—certainly not as well as you'd hope for $1,500.-- As reviewed by PC Mag
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
- One-year warranty is included
- Great execution to revive the flip phone
- Pocketable size
- Foldable display with no gaps
- High price
- ESIM only
- Internals that underwhelm
- Single camera lenses on front and interior
- It's essentially a regular smart phone with limited performance