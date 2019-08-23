Samsung Galaxy Note 10+

The Galaxy Note 10 Plus looks like the big-screen phone to beat. Although the price is quite steep at $1,099, you get one of the best and most immersive displays ever in a phone along with strong performance and long battery life. And while Samsung has not caught up to Google and Huawei in photography, the Note 10 Plus is still a very capable camera phone with a compelling Night mode and intriguing video effects.

-- As reviewed by TomsGuide