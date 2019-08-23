Samsung Galaxy Note 10+
Price: $1,100
The Galaxy Note 10 Plus looks like the big-screen phone to beat. Although the price is quite steep at $1,099, you get one of the best and most immersive displays ever in a phone along with strong performance and long battery life. And while Samsung has not caught up to Google and Huawei in photography, the Note 10 Plus is still a very capable camera phone with a compelling Night mode and intriguing video effects.
87
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:7
-
Good:3
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
$1,100 on Amazon
Editors Liked
- Ginormous and gorgeous 6.8-inch screen
- Live Focus effects for video recording
- Great Aura Glow color
- Improved S Pen handwriting functionality
- Beefy battery, support for 45W fast charging
- Great performance
- Helpful Windows integrations
Editors Didn't Like
- Lacks headphone jack
- Very expensive
- Few camera improvements over S10 range
- Many unnecessary, gimmicky features