Price: $499
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 5 expert reviews
- Fast processor for the price
- Well-placed fingerprint sensor
- Premium look with headphone jack
- Minimalist, elegant design with less bezel
- Its few software tweaks are useful in small ways
- No expandable storage
- Not rated for water resistance
- The main camera is still not as good as flagship competition
- 1080p display
The OnePlus 5T is a slightly great phone. In today’s world of superb mobile cameras, no phone can be truly great without having a great camera on board, and I don’t think the 5T has one of those. But pretty much everything else about this phone lives up to the aspiration of premium, flagship-tier quality. The 5T is a $499 phone doing admirable battle with devices sometimes twice its price. For anyone whose budget extends no further than this phone, I give it an enthusiastic thumbs up.
As reviewed by The Verge