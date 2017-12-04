Razer Phone
Price: $700
78
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 25 expert reviews
Excellent:4
Good:13
Average:7
Bad:1
Editors Liked
- Display tuned for gaming
- 4000 mAh battery
- 8 Gbs of RAM
- Clean Android Experience
- High 120Hz refresh rate
- Excellent speakers
Editors Didn't Like
- Camera app lacks features
- Lacks headphone jack
- No Android 8.0 Oreo yet
- Not water-resistant
- Display isn't great under sunny conditions
With its gorgeous display and great audio, the Razer Phone is a phone that puts gaming at the forefront and does it well. Its long battery life also makes it useful for other applications, like browsing the web and watching videos. Be warned, however, that those who want a stylish phone with a good camera and a display that looks great outdoors will likely be disappointed. Still, if gaming is your highest priority, then the Razer Phone could be a solid option.
As reviewed by Engadget