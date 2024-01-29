Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Price: $1,299
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a ton of AI features, including Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist and lots of Generative AI photo editing tools. You also get a stronger titanium design, a flat and brighter display and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip. But at $1,299, the S24 Ultra is $100 more than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and you get a less powerful telephoto zoom.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
87
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 10 expert reviews
-
Excellent:7
-
Good:3
-
Average:0
-
Bad:0
- Price:
-
$1,299 on Amazon
Reviewers Liked
- Great new AI software from Google Pixel
- Stronger titanium design
- Improved main camera with larger pixels
- Flat display is super bright
- 7 years of updates
Reviewers Didn't Like
- $100 price hike over predecessor
- Loses 10x optical zoom
- No big S Pen improvements
- Big and heavy, titanium didn't help that