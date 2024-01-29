Reviewers Liked

  • Great new AI software from Google Pixel
  • Stronger titanium design
  • Improved main camera with larger pixels
  • Flat display is super bright
  • 7 years of updates

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • $100 price hike over predecessor
  • Loses 10x optical zoom
  • No big S Pen improvements
  • Big and heavy, titanium didn't help that