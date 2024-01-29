The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra packs a ton of AI features, including Circle to Search, Live Translate, Chat Assist and lots of Generative AI photo editing tools. You also get a stronger titanium design, a flat and brighter display and the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip. But at $1,299, the S24 Ultra is $100 more than the Galaxy S23 Ultra, and you get a less powerful telephoto zoom.