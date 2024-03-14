Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra
Overview
Pros & Cons
Reviews
Similar To
Price: $899
The Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra removes the one USP of previous entries in the Zenfone series – the compact form factor. With this big-screen release, Asus struggles to stand out from the flagship competition, while overheating issues and a disappointing long-term software promise make it even less tempting than it otherwise would’ve been.-- As reviewed by TrustedReviews
73
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 17 expert reviews
-
Excellent:2
-
Good:8
-
Average:1
-
Bad:6
- Price:
-
$899 on Amazon
TechSpot is supported by its audience. When you buy through our links, we may earn a commission. Learn more.
Reviewers Liked
- Unique 6-axis stabilisation system
- Refreshingly customisable approach to Android
- Fully water and dust resistant
- Clean software without any bloatware
- All-day battery life
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Massively overheats when playing demanding games
- Rather average camera setup
- Only 2 OS upgrades planned
- Inconsistent camera performance
- Unremarkable design