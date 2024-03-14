Reviewers Liked

  • Unique 6-axis stabilisation system
  • Refreshingly customisable approach to Android
  • Fully water and dust resistant
  • Clean software without any bloatware
  • All-day battery life

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Massively overheats when playing demanding games
  • Rather average camera setup
  • Only 2 OS upgrades planned
  • Inconsistent camera performance
  • Unremarkable design