After nearly a decade of making smartphones, OnePlus jumps into the ring with the OnePlus Pad. A massive and high-res 11.6" display is the highlight of this slate, which also includes a Dimensity 9000, 67W fast charging, and quad speakers for killer sound. It's not a perfect tablet, but aside from some hardware and software quirks, it should leave OnePlus fans feeling pretty satisfied.-- As reviewed by AndroidPolice
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 12 expert reviews
Reviewers Liked
- Stylus works well
- Fast 144Hz, bright, pixel-dense screen
- Good performance
- Excellent battery life
- Centered selfie camera
- Fantastic sound
- Three years of OS updates, four years of security updates
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Android remains ill-suited for large screens
- One storage option and no microSD expansion
- Terrible multitasking experience
- Keyboard and stylus could be better
- No biometric authentication
- Lacks headphone jack
- No charger in the box
- Aspect ratio means lots of letterboxed videos