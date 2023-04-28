After nearly a decade of making smartphones, OnePlus jumps into the ring with the OnePlus Pad. A massive and high-res 11.6" display is the highlight of this slate, which also includes a Dimensity 9000, 67W fast charging, and quad speakers for killer sound. It's not a perfect tablet, but aside from some hardware and software quirks, it should leave OnePlus fans feeling pretty satisfied.

-- As reviewed by AndroidPolice