Reviewers Liked

  • Stylus works well
  • Fast 144Hz, bright, pixel-dense screen
  • Good performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Centered selfie camera
  • Fantastic sound
  • Three years of OS updates, four years of security updates

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Android remains ill-suited for large screens
  • One storage option and no microSD expansion
  • Terrible multitasking experience
  • Keyboard and stylus could be better
  • No biometric authentication
  • Lacks headphone jack
  • No charger in the box
  • Aspect ratio means lots of letterboxed videos