Price: $699
Not only is the Humane AI Pin slow, finicky and barely even smart, using it made me look pretty dumb. As it stands, the device doesn’t do enough to justify its $700 and $24-a-month price.-- As reviewed by Engadget
Reviewers Liked
- Well-made device
- Effective interpreter mode
- Thoughtful design touches
- Seamless setup
- Solid real-time translation capabilities
- Photos look pretty good
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Just doesn't work half the time
- Really slow even when it does work
- Easy for others to hijack or steal
- Runs hot
- Unreliable
- Short battery life