Reviewers Liked

  • Well-made device
  • Effective interpreter mode
  • Thoughtful design touches
  • Seamless setup
  • Solid real-time translation capabilities
  • Photos look pretty good

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Just doesn't work half the time
  • Really slow even when it does work
  • Easy for others to hijack or steal
  • Runs hot
  • Unreliable
  • Short battery life