Price: $330
Ray-Ban Stories delivers those trademark good looks with a few added smarts. They've got open ear audio with Bluetooth phone call support and music playback, hands-free picture and video taking, tons of frame shape, size, and color options, and even quality Luxxotica lenses for any scenario you need.-- As reviewed by AndroidCentral
68
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 4 expert reviews
-
Excellent:0
-
Good:2
-
Average:1
-
Bad:1
Reviewers Liked
- Sleek Ray-Ban stylings
- Discreet gadgetry
- Lots of styles, colors, and lenses
- Separate app and privacy policy from Facebook
- Great call quality
- App doesn't push you into actively using Facebook (besides requiring an account)
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Need a Facebook account
- Easy to take photos by accident
- Marginal editing tools
- Video time limit is way too short
- Poor low-light camera performance
- No water or dust resistance
