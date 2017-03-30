Correct Answer: HTC Dream

Also known as the T-Mobile G1, the HTC Dream was announced in September 2008 and made available to North American consumers in October of the same year, many months before the next Android devices arrived. The MyTouch 3G shipped in July 2009 while the other two launched in October.

The HTC Dream ran Android 1.6 Donut and featured a 3.2-inch capacitive touchscreen, a 528MHz Qualcomm ARM11 processor, 192MB of RAM, 256MB of storage (expandable to 16GB via microSD), a 3.15-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus, and a 1150mAh lithium-ion battery.

Although many tech enthusiasts had high expectations for the device, its reception was mixed due to limited app selection and a lack of features such as multitouch gestures and enterprise syncing.