Correct Answer: Atari Falcon040

Powered by the Motorola 68030 processor, Atari's Falcon030 arrived in late 1992 and was axed amid corporate restructuring by late 1993. Before eventually closing its PC division, Atari pursued prototypes of a Falcon040, which was to be equipped with the Motorola 68040 and housed inside a "MicroBox" chassis, a design that starkly resembles Sony's PlayStation 2.

In fact, the Falcon "MicroBox" is mentioned as part of the PlayStation 2's patent (US D450,318 S), which has a series of seven images describing the "ornamental design" that Sony purchased from Atari. The likeness is remarkable.