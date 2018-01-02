Correct Answer: WorldWideWeb

Along with creating the World Wide Web as a digital space, Tim Berners-Lee invented the first web browser / WYSIWYG HTML editor which was briefly called 'WorldWideWeb' before being renamed to 'Nexus' to avoid confusion between technologies. Before settling on 'WorldWideWeb' as the name for his browser, Berners-Lee reportedly considered calling it The Mine of Information and The Information Mesh.

The browser was created on Berners-Lee's NeXT Computer at CERN and the first successful build was finished on December 25, 1990. In April 1993, the browser's source code was released publicly and the browser was discontinued the following year in mid-January 1994.

Features included support for displaying basic style sheets, a range of protocols including FTP and HTTP, and in later builds it could even show inline images.