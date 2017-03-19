Correct Answer: Bliss

Captured in Sonoma County, California by National Geographic photographer Charles O'Rear in 1996, sold as a stock photo to image licensing agency Corbis and then purchased by Microsoft later in 2000, the picture known as "Bliss" soon became one of the most viewed photographs in the world when it was set as the default desktop background in Windows XP.

O'Rear took the photo on film with a medium-format camera while on his way to visit his girlfriend and although many have said that the image was digitally altered with Photoshop, he insists that isn't the case. Today, the iconic landscape is used to produce grapes.