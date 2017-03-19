Ctrl + Shift + Escape is the Windows shortcut that directly opens the Task Manager with no additional input, although the more commonly recognized shortcut Ctrl + Alt + Delete also provides access to the Task Manager by presenting it on a menu alongside other options such as the ability to log off or shut down.
Other old but great Windows shortcuts:
- Open the Run dialog box: Windows key + R
- Minimize all windows: Windows key + M
- Restore minimized windows on the desktop: Windows key + Shift + M
- Maximize window: Windows key + Up arrow
- Minimize window: Windows key + Down arrow
- Zoom in or out using Magnifier: Windows key + Plus sign (+) / Minus sign (-)
- Close the active window, or exit the active app: Alt + F4
- Display properties for the selected item: Alt + Enter
- Switch to recent window: Alt + Tab
- Rename the selected item: F2
- Refresh the active window: F5
- Activate the menu bar in the active window: F10
- Lock your PC: Windows key + L
