Ctrl + Shift + Escape is the Windows shortcut that directly opens the Task Manager with no additional input, although the more commonly recognized shortcut Ctrl + Alt + Delete also provides access to the Task Manager by presenting it on a menu alongside other options such as the ability to log off or shut down.

Other old but great Windows shortcuts:

Open the Run dialog box: Windows key + R

Minimize all windows: Windows key + M

Restore minimized windows on the desktop: Windows key + Shift + M

Maximize window: Windows key + Up arrow

Minimize window: Windows key + Down arrow

Zoom in or out using Magnifier: Windows key + Plus sign (+) / Minus sign (-)

Close the active window, or exit the active app: Alt + F4

Display properties for the selected item: Alt + Enter

Switch to recent window: Alt + Tab

Rename the selected item: F2

Refresh the active window: F5

Activate the menu bar in the active window: F10

Lock your PC: Windows key + L

