Correct Answer: Jeff Bezos (Amazon)

Michael Dell: After serving as CEO for two decades, Michael Dell stepped down, passing the role to then-president Kevin Rollins. However, Dell remained active as the chairman of the company's board. In January 2007, he resumed his role as CEO at the request of the company's board, steering Dell through significant changes once again.

Steve Jobs: In 1985, Steve Jobs was forced out of Apple following a power struggle with CEO John Sculley, marking his departure from the company he co-founded. Jobs later recounted that it freed him to enter one of the most creative periods of his life. He co-founded NeXT and the Graphics Group, which would later become Pixar Animation Studios. In 1997, Jobs returned to Apple as CEO, revitalizing the company with products like the iPod and iPhone.

Larry Page: Larry Page served as Google's CEO from 1998 until 2001. He then stepped aside, allowing Eric Schmidt to take over as CEO to guide the company through its early growth and IPO, and to present a more seasoned image to investors. Page returned to the CEO role in 2011, and later became the CEO of Alphabet Inc., Google's parent company, a position he held until his retirement in late 2019.

Steve Huffman: Steve Huffman co-founded Reddit with classmate Alexis Ohanian in 2005. In 2006, they sold the site to Condé Nast. Huffman pursued other projects but later expressed regret over selling Reddit. He returned as CEO in 2015 amidst controversies surrounding interim CEO Ellen Pao, and has since focused on evolving the platform and its community engagement strategies.

Jeff Bezos: Jeff Bezos founded Amazon as an online bookstore in July 1994. He's been the pivotal figure in its transformation from a startup into a global e-commerce giant. Bezos has consistently been the CEO, driving Amazon's expansion into diverse sectors like cloud computing, digital streaming, and AI.