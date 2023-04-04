Choose your answer and the correct choice will be revealed.

Correct Answer: LasVegas.com

According to information released in 2015 by domain name investor George Kirikos, back in 2005 Vegas.com paid $12 million in cash to acquire LasVegas.com and agreed to part with a total of $90 million for the domain over a lifetime of payments spanning 35 years from 2005 to 2040. Both Vegas.com and LasVegas.com host tourist information involving the Nevada city.

After the initial $12 million, Vegas.com paid $83,000 a month over the next 36 months ($2,988,000), $125,000/month for the following 60 months ($7,500,000), and then $208,000/month for a final 36 months ($7,488,000). In June 2016 Vegas.com had the option to stop using LasVegas.com or continue paying – it continued.

Do note that domain sales often involve private negotiations, so there could be other domain sales with higher prices that are not publicly disclosed. Other expensive domain sales that were made public include: