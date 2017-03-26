Correct Answer: Floigan Bros.

Developed by Visual Concepts and released by Sega for the Dreamcast in July 2001, Floigan Brothers: Episode 1 was an action adventure title featuring brothers Hoigle and Moigle, who had unique attributes and could be toggled between throughout the game's progression. Although it was intended as an episodic release, the first entry was one of the last Dreamcast games ever distributed.

As part of the title's staggered release, the developer intended to take advantage of the Dreamcast's network connectivity to trickle out downloadable content including mini games, mailbox items and outfits, but those plans were spoiled following the Dreamcast's untimely demise.

In March 2017, Tim Meekins, Nick Jones and John Elliot of the original development team made all of the original Floigan Bros. DLC available for download in VMI (Dreamcast) and VMS (PC) formats.