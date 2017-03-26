Correct Answer: Sega Saturn controller ports and bundled controllers

Developed collaboratively between Nvidia and Sega, the 1MB Diamond Edge 3D shipped in 1995 for $249.99 with two Sega Saturn controllers and an adapter board that plugged into the graphics card. The bundled games included Sega Saturn titles such as Virtua Fighter Remix and Panzer Dragoon, which were ported to Windows 95. Like an actual Saturn, the Diamond Edge 3D rendered graphics via quadratic texture mapping instead of using triangles or polygons.

The graphics portion of the Diamond Edge 3D was handled by Nvidia's 60MHz NV1 chipset (manufactured by SGS-Thomson as the model STG2000), while the integrated MIDI audio engine offered 32-channel, 350 MIPS playback-only capabilities. The combo package proved unpopular among PC owners at the time, who found better performance and value in buying separate graphics accelerators and sound cards.