Google likes to implement its AI and machine learning tech into a number of products, such as the Allo messaging service and Google Photos. At the I/O event yesterday, the company announced it is bringing the same technologies to another area: a job search product.

CEO Sundar Pichai said Google For Jobs would arrive in the coming weeks in the US (global launch to follow) as part of Google Search. “Just like we focused our contributions on teachers and students through Google for Education, we want to better connect employers and job seekers,” Pichai explained on stage.

"Whether you're in community college looking for a barista job, a teacher who's relocating across the country and wants a teaching a job, or someone who's looking for work in construction, the product should do a great job of finding that for you," the CEO added.

Users will be able to filter jobs by location, title, category or type, date posted, number of hours, etc. It can also show information such as commute time. Pichai said Google for Jobs would return more accurate search results than other sites thanks to its machine learning capabilities.

Somewhat surprisingly, Google for Jobs is initially partnering with LinkedIn, Facebook, Careerbuilder Monster, Glassdoor, and other similar services.

Google has been testing a cloud jobs API for the last year that allows "company career sites, job boards, applicant tracking systems, and staffing agencies to improve the job search experience of job seekers who visit their sites and apps." Johnson and Johnson said the API resulted in an 18 percent increase in applicants.

The machine learning comes into effect when users search for terms that aren’t universally used. “Retail Jobs,” for example, will also show positions that employers have described as “store clerks,” “sales associates,” “store managers,” and so on.

“I’m personally enthusiastic for this initiative because it addresses an important need and taps our core capabilities as a company from searching and organizing information to A.I. and machine learning,” said Pichai.