TechSpot is actively looking to hire writers that are driven and enthusiastic about technology. If you are a TechSpot reader, then you know the job requires profound understanding of technical matters and the ability to write about them with authority and accuracy.

For over two decades, TechSpot has remained an influential voice in computer technology and historically we've mostly hired from within our ranks, with over 9 million readers coming in monthly to keep up with the latest industry trends. We currently have the following freelance openings:

Daily news reporter: This position requires you to be active daily, discovering, writing and posting news stories on our frontpage. Excellent writing and proofreading skills are a must. You will be assigned a time slot and will be free to identify stories and report on tech topics in a concise yet inquisitive manner. Creativity and a knack for picking timely and interesting topics is important.

This position requires you to be active daily, discovering, writing and posting news stories on our frontpage. Excellent writing and proofreading skills are a must. You will be assigned a time slot and will be free to identify stories and report on tech topics in a concise yet inquisitive manner. Creativity and a knack for picking timely and interesting topics is important. Weekend news reporter: Similar to the position above, we'd like you to dedicate time to discover and report on the most interesting tech stories during weekends. Know a good story when you see it, be able to analyze what's important, and report on those facts.

Similar to the position above, we'd like you to dedicate time to discover and report on the most interesting tech stories during weekends. Know a good story when you see it, be able to analyze what's important, and report on those facts. Feature article writer: Work with our team to brainstorm and write original feature articles, guides or explainers. Since we report on a variety of technology areas, we can adapt to your interests and strengths, whether that's more on the hardware side, mobile, web culture, software how-tos, or gaming. This position does not require daily work but be able to commit to deadlines and work closely with our team to execute on article ideas.

Before you apply, you should know:

Relevant experience in tech journalism is important, but not a requirement.

Native English skills are an imperative, geographic location is not a constraint.

This is a work from home (Batcave, X-Mansion, Fortress of Solitude, etc.) type of position.

Compensation is commensurate with article length, quality and experience.

If you're a regular reader of TechSpot, mention this in your application.

If the positions don't fit your bill, but know someone who may, you can help us by sharing this announcement with friends that may be as technical as you.

Ready to apply?

If you are interested please fill out this form.

We'll follow up with the candidates best suited for the job. Thank you.