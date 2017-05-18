Bungie on Thursday revealed the first gameplay footage for Destiny 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to 2014’s online-only multiplayer first-person shooter. The trailer, shown as part of an hour-long livestreaming event, was accompanied by a new cinematic clip that paints a vivid picture of the landscape in which Destiny 2 will play out.

M.E. Chung, a designer with Bungie, revealed that clans will be a key component of Destiny 2 (up to this point, coordinating a clan in Destiny is something that has taken place outside of the game).

Specifically, Bungie is adding things like in-game rosters, tools needed to build your fire teams and custom banners to “help you shape your shared identities.” There’s also going to be a rewards system and a feature called Guided Games which is basically a matchmaking experience for clan members and solo players alike.

Destiny 2 is scheduled to arrive on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC in a variety of editions come September 8. The base game will set you back $59.99 but there’s also a Limited Edition that includes access to two expansion packs for $99.99 and a $249.99 Collector’s Edition that affords a customized Frontier Bag and SteelBook case, among other goodies.

The PC version of Destiny 2 will be available exclusively via Battle.net.