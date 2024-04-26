Why it matters: Joystick drift has plagued Xbox, Nintendo, and PlayStation gamepads for years, but third-party vendors have started transitioning to alternate technology to solve the problem. Well-regarded gamepad manufacturer 8BitDo began offering supposedly drift-proof controllers earlier this year and is preparing improved Xbox variants.

8BitDo recently announced updated variants of its Ultimate C gamepads that start shipping over the next couple of months and are now available for pre-order. Since earlier this year, the company's controllers have shifted to hall-effects analog sticks, which should prevent stick drift.

Users have complained of stick drift, where a controller's analog stick in the neutral position constantly inputs drift in one direction, for years. Consumers opened a class-action lawsuit against Microsoft over the issue, and repair centers have received thousands of Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons suffering from the problem.

Drift is inherent in most modern gamepads because the mechanisms operating the analog sticks gradually break down from wear and tear, sometimes within months of initial use. In response, third-party manufacturers began addressing the issue with hall-effect components that don't suffer from drift because their magnetic sensors never physically contact the stick, and thus don't grind down.

8BitDo began offering hall-effect controllers in January and is starting to roll out additional models. By mid-June, four X-input variants will be available with slight differences in compatibility, connectivity, and price. All of them support Windows, but some also work with mobile platforms or Xbox.

Gamepad Compatibility Price Availability Ultimate 2.4G Windows (2.4G or Wired)

Android 9.0 and above (2.4G or Wired

Apple Devices (Bluetooth)

Raspberry Pi (2.4G or Wired)

SteamOS (2.4G or Wired) $49.99 Now Shipping Pro 2 Wired Windows (Wired)

Xbox One (Wired)

Xbox Series X/S (Wired) $44.99 Now Shipping Ultimate C Wired Windows (Wired)

Xbox One (Wired)

Xbox Series X/S (Wired) $34.99 May 31, 2024 Ultimate 3-Mode Windows (2.4G or Wired)

Xbox One (Wired)

Xbox Series X/S (Wired)

Android (Bluetooth) $69.99 June 13, 2024

The Ultimate 2.4G and Pro 2 Wired controllers are available now for around $50. The latter, though wired-only, supports Xbox consoles and features an old-school aesthetic resembling a Super NES controller with grips.

Shipping May 31, the Ultimate C Wired with RGB-lit analog sticks will be the cheapest model at $34.99. The new flagship – the Ultimate 3-Mode – launches on June 13 for $70 and allows users to swap between Xbox, Windows, and Android modes. Although the Xbox mode is wired-only, Windows offers the option of using a 2.4G dongle and the Android mode supports Bluetooth.

Those who want a hall-effects Windows Bluetooth gamepad from 8BitDo will have to pick one of the company's recently-released Nintendo-style options. They support the Nintendo Switch, Windows, SteamOS, and both mobile platforms, but one does without the grips and back buttons for a more authentic retro shape. PC users who go this route should note the differences in Nintendo's button orientation, but Steam has a setting to compensate for this.

All of 8BitDo's recent controllers except the gripless retro model allow users to configure mapping, sensitivity, and other details using PC software. The company also recently released retro-style keyboards with color schemes evoking the NES and Commodore 64.