In a nutshell: Ayaneo is now accepting pre-orders for Pocket S, an Android-based handheld powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 Gaming Platform. The Pocket S looks a lot like a high end smartphone with integrated controls, or perhaps an advanced Nintendo Switch Lite. At the heart of the handheld is a 6-inch 1440P (2,560 x 1,440 resolution) IPS borderless screen (490 PPI) boasting 400 nits of brightness that covers 100 percent of the sRBG color gamut.

The aforementioned Snapdragon G3x Gen 2 is an eight-core chip with an Adreno A32 GPU, and it can be configured with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x memory and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. It will ship running Android 13 out of the box, we are told.

Other noteworthy features include Hall sensing joysticks with RGB lighting, linear Hall triggers with zero contact electromagnetic induction drive, a CNC machined, all metal mid-frame with active air cooling, a 6,000mAh battery, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 wireless connectivity, dual noise canceling microphones, a micro SD card slot for storage expansion, A - B / X - Y key swapping, and a power button with an integrated fingerprint reader.

The Pocket S measures 213.9 mm x 85 mm x 14 mm and weighs just 350 grams, or about 12.3 ounces. The 6-inch display feels a little small at this stage but you can always output to a larger screen. The handheld's USB 3.2 Type-C port supports up to 10Gbps transfer rates, as well as DP 1.4 video output and up to 40 watt PD fast charging.

Interested parties can "pre-order" the Pocket S through Indiegogo in your choice of black or white colorways. Pricing starts at $400 for a 1080P edition with 12 GB of memory and 128 GB of onboard storage with an estimated shipping date of June 2024. The top-tier 1440P Pocket S packing 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of local storage will set you back $591 when it ships in May.