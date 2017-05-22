Ubisoft last week revealed that Far Cry 5 was one of a handful of new titles it intended to release in the upcoming fiscal year. Aside from sharing a basic logo and opening a section about the game in its forums, Ubisoft kept tight-lipped about the game… until now.

The publisher on Monday released a teaser trailer on YouTube introducing what appears to be where the game’s action will play out – Hope County, Montana. In typical teaser fashion, it’s difficult to gauge a whole lot from the trailer although ringing the church bell with a guy’s head is noteworthy.

Ubisoft promises that a proper announcement trailer is coming on May 26 so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for that.

