Ubisoft after nearly a week of teasing has published the official announcement trailer for Far Cry 5. As surmised from artwork shared earlier this week, the game’s plot involves a religious-based doomsday cult in a small town in what appears to be modern-day Montana.

Ubisoft’s synopsis notes that your arrival has incited the cult to violently seize control of the region. Naturally, it’s up to you to “rise up” and “spark the fires of resistance” to liberate the besieged community.

Gamers will be able to freely explore Hope County’s vast outdoor environment by land, air and sea (well, lake) using a variety of vehicles including helicopters, tanker trucks, seaplanes and ATVs. Wildlife is abundant, as are the choice of weapons you’ll have access to. In fact, Ubisoft says its latest features the largest customizable weapon and vehicle roster ever in a Far Cry game.

Far Cry 5 is scheduled to arrive on February 27, 2018 although given Ubisoft’s penchant for delaying games, I’d be surprised if that date sticks.

