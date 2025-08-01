What just happened? Most big PC releases these days come with the anxiety of whether your PC will be able to play them well – or at all. Thankfully, Battlefield 6's just-revealed PC requirements are pretty forgiving. DICE and EA have also unveiled a slew of extra information about the FPS, including more on its multiplayer element and next month's Open Betas.

Battlefield 6's minimum system requirements ask for at least an RTX 2060, RX 5600 XT 6GB, or Intel Arc A380 paired with an Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 alongside 16GB of RAM. Considering the RTX 2060 came out in 2019, most people should be able to play the game. Even the minimum storage is a comparatively modest 55 GB.

The recommended system requirements – an area where we've seen some big asks in recent times – aren't too bad, either. An RTX 3060 Ti, Radeon RX 6700 XT, or Arc B580 is the recommendation, along with an Intel Core i7-10700 or AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. The storage requirement also jumps to 80 GB.

For a recent comparison, Borderlands 4's recommended specs are an RTX 3080, a Core i7-12700, and 32GB of RAM.

Companies tend to list elements like 4K-resolution demands and expected frame rates with their system requirements. Those are lacking, but the Battlefield 6 website states that more PC-specific details will be revealed closer to launch.

It'll be interesting to see if this is another game where upscaling is a requirement. The Open Beta PC specs mention Balanced (1440p/60FPS/High settings) and Performance (1080p/80fps+/low settings), which may refer to upscaling levels.

In addition to the PC requirements, it's been confirmed that there will be free Open Beta weekends ahead of Battlefield 6's October 10 launch date. These take place on August 9-10 and August 14-17. There's also an Early Access Beta taking place on August 7 – 8, available as Twitch Drops to people who watch streamers playing the game.

Check out the multiplayer trailer below, which, thanks to the use of a remixed version of "Break Stuff," suggests Limp Bizkit will never go out of style when it comes to action game and movie trailers.

Battlefield 6 will see the return of the classic classes: Assault, Engineer, Support, and Recon. Learn more about them in the trailer.

There's also a video about the game's maps, modes, and the Portal sandbox mode from Battlefield 2042. Battlefield 6 will have nine maps at launch, including Gibraltar, Tajikistan, and Brooklyn, New York. There's even a remastered version of Battlefield 3's Operation Firestorm.

The other bit of good news for Battlefield fans is that BF 6 won't cost $80 for the base game, as was expected. Like Microsoft, EA is backing away from this price point – for now.