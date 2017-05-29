In its pre-Computex press briefing earlier today, Asus unveiled a total of five new laptops: three new ZenBooks and a pair of VivoBook devices.

First up was the ZenBook Flip S, which, according to Company chairman Jonney Shih, is the “world’s thinnest convertible.” The 13.3-inch, hinged device measures just under 11mm (0.4 inches) thick, making it 20 percent thinner than the 17mm MacBook Air, and weighs only 2.42 pounds.

On the inside, the Flip S comes with a seventh gen i5 or i7 CPU, 1TB of SSD storage, and 16GB of LPDDR3 memory. It also boasts a 4K screen, fingerprint security sensor, minimal bezels, 11.5 hours battery life (i7 model), and a single USB Type-C port. There’s also stylus support, though it’s not clear if Asus will include a pen with the device, or if it will be bought separately.

The Flip S will go on sale in September starting at $1099.

Next is Asus’ new ultrabook, the ZenBook Pro UX550. This 15.6-inch 4K laptop packs a GTX 1050 Ti, an i7-7700HQ or i5 7300HQ processor, up to 1TB SSD storage, and 4GB of DDR4 RAM inside its 0.74-inch thick chassis.

It weighs just 4 pounds and features two USB Type-C ports (supporting Thunderbolt 3), two USB Type-A 3.1 ports, a microSD card reader, a full-sized HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5 mm audio jack. It’s also got a dual-fan cooling setup, 14 hours battery life, and quick charging that can take it from 0 to 60 percent battery in just 49 minutes. Add to this the Harman/Kardon-certified quad-speaker audio system, and you have a serious rival for the MacBook Pro.

The ZenBook Pro UX550 starts at $1299 and will be available this summer.

The last of the new ZenBooks is the Zenbook 3 Deluxe. At 12.9mm thick, Asus says it’s the world’s thinnest 14-inch laptop. It comes in i5 or i7 configurations, has up to 16GB 2133MHz LPDD3 memory, and up to 1TB of storage. The laptop includes two Thunderbolt 3 ports, a fingerprint scanner, and a 1080p display covered in Gorilla glass. It starts at $1199.

Moving on to the VivoBooks, Asus’ 15.6-inch 4K VivoBook Pro N580 comes with a GTX 1050 GPU, a Core i7-7700HQ, up to 2TB HDD and 512GB SSD storage, and up to 16 GB of DDR4 RAM. Music lovers should appreciate its Harman Kardon-certified audio, including twin speakers with 8 cc audio chambers and smart-amplifier technology for 3.2X louder volume.

It starts at $799 and will be available this summer.

The cheaper (starting at $499) VivoBook S can be specced up to a Core i7-7500U and comes with a GTX 940MX GPU.

"Our brand-new ZenBook and VivoBook line-up...[provides] everyone with a new definition of thin, beautiful and powerful laptops," said Shih.