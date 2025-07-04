WTF?! If you're the kind of person who likes to get (consensually) freaky on your FaceTime calls, iOS 26 has a feature you may want to disable. The developer beta of Apple's upcoming mobile iOS will freeze FaceTime video and audio if it detects nudity.

Apple said in June that it would be expanding family tools in iOS 26, including limiting potentially dangerous interactions for children.

One of these new features, spotted by iDeviceHelp, will freeze the video and audio of a FaceTime call if it detects nudity. A message will appear on the screen explaining that this is because "you may be showing something sensitive."

The message adds, "If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call." It offers two options: a button to resume audio and video and one to end the call.

In iOS 26 FaceTime will pause the Video if you're undressing while on a FaceTime call here's the on screen prompt warning that you get asking if you would like to resume audio and video or End the call. pic.twitter.com/fBs0aKUPCy – iDeviceHelp (@iDeviceHelpus) July 2, 2025

There is an option to toggle the feature in the iOS 26 beta, but it seems to still be active even when disabled, suggesting there could be a bug. One person claims it is turned off by default – it may be turned on by default for account holders who are under 18.

There are a lot of questions over how someone managed to stumble upon this feature. It's also unclear what level of nudity will cut off the call: would removing a coat count? What if you were eating a particularly suggestive sausage at the time?

There's also been some potential privacy issues raised over the feature, with some worried that Apple could have access to FaceTime calls to detect any nudity.

However, Apple explains on its community support pages that its current Communication Safety features work using on-device machine learning to analyze attachments and determine if a photo or video appears to contain nudity.

The company emphasizes that on-device analysis means Apple doesn't receive an indication that nudity was detected, nor does it have access to photos or videos (or encrypted FaceTime calls) as a result.

The public beta of iOS 26 is scheduled to release in the middle of July. The final release is expected sometime in mid-September, coinciding with the iPhone 17 launch.

iOS 26 also introduces the new Liquid Glass user interface design, which features rounded edges and transparent backgrounds for inputs and other UI functions. Microsoft recently trolled Apple by comparing it to the two-decades-old Windows Vista.