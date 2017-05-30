Cryorig, a relative newcomer in the PC cooling industry, is trying its hand at designing a modern computer case with a retro feel.

The Taku, currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, is an ITX chassis designed to house a high-end PC in a space-saving manner. Unlike most desktops these days, the Taku is meant to sit horizontally on your desk with your monitor resting atop.

Perhaps the case’s top feature is the slide-out hardware tray that can easily be removed, making it incredibly easy to install new hardware or perform maintenance / upgrades.

Despite its slim design, Cryorig says the case can house a graphics card measuring up to 280mm in length. There’s also room for two 2.5-inch solid state drives and a single 3.5-inch drive.

The case can support a monitor weighing up to 15 kilograms (just over 33 pounds). The built-in stand provides enough room to slide a full-size 104-key keyboard underneath (length of 460mm and height of 53mm), freeing up room on your desk to eat a meal, work on your laptop, etc.

Cryorig says it has been working on the Taku for more than two years and partnered with Lian Li to manufacture it.

Those interested in backing the project will need to shell out a minimum of $250 to get their name on the shipping list. Assuming Cryorig meets its $100,000 funding goal, the company expects to ship the Taku this September.