Samsung at Computex on Tuesday announced the Notebook 9 Pro, a convertible notebook featuring a 360-degree touchscreen display that supports the built-in S Pen made popular by its Note line of smartphones.

The Samsung Notebook 9 Pro, offered with your choice of 13.3-inch and 15.0-inch FHD LED display, is powered by Intel’s 7th generation Core i7-7500U processor (2.7GHz base clock, Boost up to 3.5GHz) and up to 16GB of DDR4 memory. The smaller variant relies on Intel HD Graphics 620 while the larger unit leans on AMD Radeon 540 graphics (2GB GDDR5).

Both systems include a 256GB solid state drive, 802.11 ac 2x2 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, dual 1.5W speakers, a 720p webcam and an island-style backlit keyboard. Connectivity-wise, you’ll get two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port, an HDMI port, a microSD card slot and a combination audio jack in addition to the DC-in port.

No word yet on how long the 54Wh battery will last or how fast you’ll be able to recharge it via Fast Charging technology.

The smaller 13.3-incher measures 12.21 inches x 8.54 inches x 0.63 inches and tips the scales at 2.91 pounds while the 15-inch machine weighs 3.79 pounds with measurements of 13.67 inches x 9.41 inches x 0.67 inches.

Samsung is keeping quiet regarding pricing and a launch date at this hour. Given its Computex coming out party, however, it’s probably safe to assume that we’ll see the Notebook 9 Pro arrive in the coming months (and almost certainly in time for the holidays).