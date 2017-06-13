Nintendo during its E3 Spotlight event on Tuesday announced the second DLC for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Although not confirmed, DLC Pack 2 – referred to as The Champions’ Ballad – appears to be a prequel that’ll focus on the four champions that fought and died 100 years before the events that take place in Breath of the Wild.

The expansion’s teaser, which starts around the 2:12 mark in the video above, shows Goron champion Daruk, Zora champion Mipha, Rito champion Revali and Gerudo champion Urbosa along with Zelda. Unfortunately, Nintendo didn’t reveal much else about the DLC outside of a holiday 2017 launch window.

In the interim, Zelda fans have the first expansion pack – The Master Trials – to look forward to. Dropping on June 30, it’ll include the room-based Trial of the Sword challenge, Hero’s Path which shows where you’ve been on the map over the past 200 hours of gameplay, a more difficult Hard Mode, a Travel Medallion for creating fast travel points and more.

In related E3 news, Nintendo revealed that Rocket League would be coming to the Switch this holiday season. Super Mario Odyssey, meanwhile, got an October 27 launch date and it was announced that Nintendo is working on a new Metroid game for the Switch – Metroid Prime 4.

All around, it was a pretty good day for Nintendo fans.