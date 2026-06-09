In a nutshell: Nintendo is bringing back one of its most popular games for a new run on its latest handheld, nearly 30 years after the original. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was announced during the Nintendo Direct presentation on June 9, and will be out later this year on the Switch 2.

The minute-and-a-half teaser doesn't show any actual gameplay, nor does it provide a launch window outside of 2026. We also don't know how much Nintendo is planning to charge for the game, although it's probably a safe bet to assume this will be a premium title with a matching price tag. All we really know at this hour is that the game is indeed in the works and is destined for the Switch 2 later this year.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time arrived on the Nintendo 64 in late 1998 and was unlike anything seen up to that point. The 3D action adventure game was initially planned for the 64DD, but was eventually moved to cartridge when that peripheral was canceled. Despite having just 32MB of memory to work with, Nintendo put out a masterpiece that pushed the limits of storytelling, puzzle-solving, and combat to new heights.

Nintendo sold roughly 7.6 million copies of Ocarina of Time during its run, good enough for fourth on the list of best-selling N64 games behind GoldenEye 007, Mario Kart 64, and Super Mario 64. In 2022, the game was inducted into the Strong National Museum of Play's video game hall of fame alongside Dance Dance Revolution, Ms. Pacman, and Sid Meier's Civilization, cementing its place in history as one of the greatest video games of all time.

The remake is part of Nintendo's 40th annual franchise celebration, and adds to an already stacked 2026 that includes several high-profile game launches culminating with the release of Grand Theft Auto VI this fall.

For those needing to scratch their Ocarina of Time itch a bit sooner, Nintendo already offers a version of the original game through its Switch Online subscription service.