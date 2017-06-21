HBO dropped the first trailer for season seven of Game of Thrones in May. The teaser proved immensely popular as it has amassed more than 30 million views in less than a month. On Wednesday, the network gifted fans a second trailer.

The two-minute #WinterIsHere clip (fitting that it arrived on the first full day of summer) provides yet another glimpse into what’ll be the show’s shortest season yet with only seven episodes (every other season had 10 episodes).

The seventh season of Game of Thrones premiers on July 16.

