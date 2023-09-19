If you're in the market for a 27-inch 4K high refresh rate gaming monitor, the pricing and quality of available options are currently unparalleled. Just a few years ago, $500 would only secure a 1440p 144Hz monitor – now that same amount can get you 4K.

For most buyers, the new Gigabyte M27U 4K monitor represents the best value purchase in this segment priced at just $470. The M27U delivers exceptional value and is well-rounded across numerous critical aspects. While it's not the only 4K gaming monitor to consider at this size, it's challenging to overlook such a value-packed offering.

The M27U exhibits superb balance in performance, ranging from response time speed to color quality. Its motion performance is on par with other contemporary IPS LCDs, and the panel is effectively optimized for variable refresh rate gamers; there are no overt shortcomings. The monitor boasts a broad color spectrum, impressive brightness, adequate factory calibration, and the sharp resolution of a 4K panel, making it ideal for both productivity tasks and gaming. No single performance aspect particularly shines, but there are no significant flaws either.

For under $500, it's rare to find such value from other products we've evaluated. Typically, comparable experiences start in the $550 to $600 bracket, sometimes even higher. While it isn't flawless – it could benefit from a better contrast ratio and enhanced HDR capabilities – for 27-inch 4K 160Hz IPS LCDs, it's undeniably worth considering.

Performing closely to the Gigabyte M27U is the Gigabyte M28U, which utilizes a different panel but is a product we've recommended extensively due to its remarkable value. Depending on timing and location, the M28U often shares a similar price point with the M27U, making it a contender.

When compared to the M27U, the M28U is slightly more optimized for high refresh rate gaming (around the 120 to 144Hz range), boasts superior factory calibration – especially in the sRGB mode – and has a marginally higher contrast ratio. The M27U is brighter, more energy-efficient, possesses a marginally higher refresh rate, and is slightly more adjusted for variable refresh gaming. Both monitors present excellent value.

Another option to consider is the LG 27GR93U, particularly in the regions (outside the US) where it's not exorbitantly priced and is closer to the M27U and M28U above, making it an attractive option. Performance-wise, the LG matches the M27U and M28U but offers added features like hardware calibration support and marginally superior response time tuning.

Also worth mentioning is the MSI Optix MAG281URF, which uses the same IPS LCD panel as the Gigabyte M28U, so it offers comparable performance. We've evaluated several other products using this panel, but only the MSI and Gigabyte versions are competitively priced, with the MSI model often priced between $500 and $550. Compared to the M28U, the MSI version is slightly less calibrated but offers almost identical response time performance and higher bandwidth HDMI 2.1 ports, making it a strong contender at around $500.