You're ready to go AMD on your next build, and we can't blame you. Third-gen Ryzen offers great options with core-rich CPUs at compelling price points. Right now for new builds we're essentially recommending the Ryzen 3600 as the best all-round value CPU and the Ryzen 9 3900X for those of you that require full-on productivity and workstation levels of performance. In-between those two, the Ryzen 3700X is the most sensible choice for getting 16 threads.

Now, for those of you upgrading from an older Ryzen processor, know you may be good to go with older AM4 motherboards and you can also save some money on new builds, too. Check out our recommendations for B450 and X470 motherboards here.

The new flagship AMD X570 platform mostly consists of high-end motherboards as it enables a number for forward looking technologies such as PCIe 4.0 and M.2 Gen 4 storage, though you may not necessarily take advantage of them from day one. Depending on the model, you may also get support for the latest USB standard (3.2 Gen 2), Wi-Fi 6 and 10 gigabit ethernet (10 GbE) connectivity. Hence the premium you will pay for these.

There are already loads of motherboards to choose from and we’ve checked all of them out, from entry level $200 models to best of the best, no compromise options.

Best Entry-Level $200

Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus WiFi or Asus Prime X570-P In numbers $200 on Amazon Price: User Reviews: 8.4 This is the entry point for the platform and we don’t recommend spending less on an X570 motherboard. For smaller budgets you’re better off with a quality B450 motherboard instead. We recently checked out the sub-$200 MSI X570-A Pro which is pretty awful and even the Gigabyte X570 Gaming X wasn’t very good. For a sub-$200 budget, the only board worth considering is the Asus Prime X570-P and we have to say, for a $170 X570 motherboard it’s actually very good. But if you can spend a little extra, for around $200 we recommend the Asus TUF Gaming X570-Plus WiFi. In terms of VRM performance it’s about the same, but for $30 you do get a lot of extras, or better features, such as Wireless-AC, better audio, USB Type-C, and two extra SATA ports. For $200 or less these are by far your best options. It should also be said that we'd avoid the MSI X570-A Pro, Gaming Plus and Gaming Edge due to their poor quality VRM.

Best All-Rounder $300

Asrock X570 Taichi or Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra In numbers $318 on Amazon Price: User Reviews: 7.4 There are considerably more and better options for those of you spending around $300. None of them can be considered bad choices, which should be no surprise given this is a rather high price to pay for a motherboard supporting a mainstream socket. The winner in this category is the Asrock X570 Taichi. The board did quite well in our VRM thermal testing and for $300 it packs loads of features including Wi-Fi 6, three M.2 slots with full coverage heatsink, eight SATA ports, high quality audio, Intel Gigabit LAN, plenty of USB 3 ports, BIOS Flashback, and much more. It’s also a great looking board with some nice lighting effects, if you’re into that sort of thing. As runner ups we’d go with either the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Ultra or Asus ROG Strix X570-F Gaming. As we've mentioned before. Previous generation boards should also be considered for the savings. If you don’t need PCIe 4.0, you might want to check out the X470 Taichi. It’s a very good board that can be had for a little over $200 making it great value.

Best High-end, Sub-$400 Board

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master or Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero In numbers $355 on Amazon Price: There is a small group of four motherboards that will set you back around $400. The Asrock X570 Phantom Gaming X is selling for $350, the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master is $360, the MSI MEG X570 Ace Gaming for $370 and then the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero for $360 without WiFi or $380 with WiFi. In our latest round of VRM thermal testing the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Master really impressed. Worst case in that testing it matched the Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Hero while comfortably beating options from MSI and Asrock. We like the Aorus Master for a few reasons. Gigabyte has been on top of BIOS updates ever since 3rd-gen Ryzen arrived, so support has been excellent. We also liked how the Master features real finned heatsinks and we very much like the new Gigabyte BIOS design. The Crosshair VIII Hero is our alternate option and we fully acknowledge it's just as good as the Gigabyte, so you can pick whichever board you prefer the look of. Both boards are exceptional and we feel there is no wrong choice to be made here.

Best of the Best, No Compromises

Gigabyte X570 Aorus Xtreme In numbers $700 on Amazon Price: A new category of halo products exist and while they do tend to be a bit silly, we also love the Gigabyte X570 Aorus Xtreme. For those with deep pockets the alternatives would be the Asus Formula or MSI Godlike, both of which are also very good, particularly the feature-rich Godlike, but ultimately it’s the Aorus Xtreme that we’d buy if we had more money than sense. At $700 will really want to stick to the upcoming Ryzen 9 3950X and if you do, you’ll have a drool-worthy combo. The 16-phase Infineon Digital VRM basically doesn’t need any cooling but Gigabyte has slapped on some real finned heatsinks for good measure. The backside of the board is dressed in a massive aluminum backplate that also helps extract heat and on the front side you’re flat out finding any PCB under all the heatspeaders. The upside to all of this is a cool running board, plus as a bonus, it's the only passively cooled X570 board on the market. The feature list goes on for days, you get stuff like 10 Gigabit LAN, ESS Sabre HiFi, Wi-Fi 6, triple M.2 slots and more. There’s also some nifty features such as Q-Flash Plus which allows you to update the BIOS without even installing a CPU. It’s a crazy overkill motherboard, but we love it all the same.

Best MicroATX

ASRock X570M Pro4 In numbers $200 on Amazon Price: For picking the best MicroATX X570 board first know the options are extremely limited: it’s either the Asrock X570M Pro4 or Biostar Racing X570GT. This came as an easy win for Asrock. The Biostar board which we have on hand features a horrible BIOS, the worst we’ve seen on a modern motherboard in years, and availability is virtually non-existent. The VRM is also rubbish, though the X570M Pro4 isn’t exactly amazing here either. Still for those of you after a board supporting the mATX form factor, the Asrock X570M Pro4 for $185 is it. A redeeming feature of this board is the absolutely massive VRM heatsink which weighs more than twice that of the current Intel box cooler. As you’d expect for the money it’s not brimming with features, but you do get all the essentials.

There are plenty of X570 motherboards on offer and there are a number of good options, though most of them are quite pricey as we anticipated. It’s great to see Asus make a comeback, their B450 and Z390 boards were not good, but they’ve managed to work some serious magic with the X570 series. Asrock and Gigabyte offer a few good hits mixed in with some not so great options, and we'd really only consider an MSI X570 board at the high-end.