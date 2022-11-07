Great | Differentiating Features

Front panels let users choose between performance or silent modes, excellent airflow, versatility, great value, dual system support

Good | Most Have It

USB Type-C, supports E-ATX motherboards, roomy interior

Average | Competitors May Be Better

No RGB, design might be a bit plain for some

Phanteks has long been a favorite brand among PC builders, and for good reason. Its products regularly compete for 'Case of the Year' awards, and the P600S is no exception, combining high-performance and low-noise levels in an attractive case at a compelling price.

On the outside, users have the option of removing the sound-dampening front panels and revealing the fabric mesh filter, which allows for better airflow and improved performance. Alternatively, you can leave them in place for near-silent running. There's also a tempered glass magnetic side panel that's easy to open, and a neatly hidden I/O panel, featuring USB Type-C and dual 3.0 ports

The interior of the P600S is based on the Phanteks Enthoo Evolve X, a former winner of our Best Enthusiast category. That means there's plenty of room inside this mid-tower, with support for up to E-ATX motherboards (up to 280mm wide) and dual-systems, along with plenty of cable routing features.

It comes with a PSU shroud with a cutout to show off your power supply, sliding grommets, a fan hub, and three 140 mm fans with room for three more. Drive-wise, you get three tool-free SSD caddies at the back, and you can add the four included 3.5-inch drive enclosures at the bottom. While the P600S lacks some of the features found on the most expensive cases, including RGB, it's extremely versatile and comes with pretty much everything you need in a chassis.

A perfect choice for a variety of builds, its best element could be the price. At under $200, Phanteks is offering a quality product far below the usual high price you'd expect to pay for a high-end option.

Fantastic alternatives

If the more traditional look of the Phanteks Eclipse isn't for you, and you're after something just as flexible but with a modern, stylish appearance, then this case is a great choice. An update to the 011 Dynamic, this case looks stunning thanks to its removable front and side tempered glass and multiple RGB modes. The XL is more spacious than its predecessor, allowing for larger components while making it an excellent case to work inside. With its modular design, the Dynamic XL offers a huge amount of flexibility for different builds.

Highlights include the hot-swappable bays, excellent cooling, capacity for up to ten storage drives, and support for vertical GPU mounting and E-ATX motherboards. There's also a Razer version so you can synchronize the lighting with the company's peripherals. The only problem might be the $200+ price tag.

If you're after something that's giving you a head start with setting up internal lighting, then this is an ideal choice. NZXT's latest smart case looks gorgeous and now comes with a faster microprocessor for its CAM software-powered Smart Device, which utilizes machine learning to find the perfect point between noise and performance for fans -- it also controls the integrated RGB lighting.

For just under $200, the H710i offers four 120 mm fans, USB Type-C, and support for vertically mounted GPUs. But its best feature could be the excellent cable routing, which uses built-in cable channels at the back to keep everything tidy.

Versatility often requires a chassis to be overly large, but that's not true of this compact, sub-$200 offering. The Fractal Design Define 7 is a feature-packed case that is also versatile with a dual-layout interior. There's plenty of room for working inside, which is made easier by the tool-free panels.

There's also a Nexus+ 2 PWM fan hub, great cable management, a dedicated fill port for refilling water loops, and a vented top panel that adds to its top thermal performance.

Finally, if you just want a simple and modern case, that offers good value for money, then you can't go wrong with this one.

Corsair's model fits neatly between their 4000D and 7000D Airflow offerings, in terms of size and price. While not as feature-rich as the other choices above, it's been a popular seller, and for good reasons.

Like its bigger brother, the 7000D Airflow, this case comes with a six header, SATA-powered PWM repeater, although there are only two 120 mm fans pre-installed (one each, front and rear).

There are just three USB ports on the top/front (one 3.2 Gen2 Type-C, two USB 3.0 Type-A) but inside, there's room for up to six 2.5-inch drivers or four 2.5-inch and two 3.5-inch.

Along with space for a 15-inch (400 mm) graphics card and multiple closed-loop radiator systems, this mid-tower case is notably cheaper than the others in this category, at around $160.