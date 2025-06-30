The Razer DeathAdder has been a staple in gaming mice for nearly two decades, known for its iconic right-handed design and reliable performance. With the DeathAdder V3, Razer has chosen function over form, opting for a less curvy shape and main buttons that are completely separate from the rest of the body.

Weight has been reduced to 59g (without the cable), down from the DeathAdder V2's 82g. The wireless Pro version is slightly heavier at 63g, or 64g for the white version ($105). Razer does offer the smaller 55g wireless HyperSpeed version ($99), though it features a somewhat inferior sensor.

In terms of performance, the DeathAdder V3 offers an optional 8KHz polling mode in addition to the industry-standard 1KHz. For the Pro version, enabling this mode requires a $30 dongle and reduces the battery life from 90 hours to just 17. The mouse supports a maximum sensitivity of 30,000 DPI, allowing for effortless movement across multi-monitor setups. It also accurately tracks motion up to 750 inches per second and 70g acceleration. Thanks to its optical switches, it's rated for 90 million clicks.

The DeathAdder includes a hidden button to switch between five adjustable DPI levels. The mouse utilizes internal storage, so you can retain your preferred speed settings and key bindings across devices.

The wired version supports five different profiles, while the Pro and HyperSpeed versions support just one. The V3 includes two thumb buttons and omits the LED logo and scroll wheel lighting found in previous versions. If you simply want a great gaming mouse, this is the one for you.

Best Features

If you're looking for a mouse with more buttons and features, the Logitech G502 X is your best option at $70. In addition to two standard side buttons, it includes two additional edge buttons for on-the-fly DPI adjustments and a removable, dual-direction "sniper button" for temporarily lowering DPI. The scroll wheel can tilt left and right to function as two extra buttons, and a dedicated switch toggles between stepped and smooth scrolling. Another button allows switching between user profiles.

The G502 X uses hybrid optical-mechanical switches, which combine the speed and durability of optical switches with more deliberate actuation. The HERO 25K sensor offers a maximum DPI of 25,600 and is rated for 400 IPS and 40g acceleration. At 89g, it's lightweight for a mouse packed with so many features.

The wireless G502 X Lightspeed ($120) is heavier at 102g but boasts up to 140 hours of battery life. It also supports wireless charging via the Powerplay 2 mousepad ($120). Unlike the original, the Powerplay 2 is purely a charging surface, without a built-in receiver or RGB lighting.

The G502 X Plus ($150) adds eight-zone RGB lighting, but activating the lighting cuts expected battery life to 37 hours from 130. All versions can store five setting profiles. However, with Logitech raising prices, you may want to consider the Razer Basilisk V3 Pro instead for $100. It's arguably a rip-off, but a quality one.

If you want to save some money or prefer a heavier mouse, the last-gen G502 ($40) weights 121g, which can be increased up to 139g with five included weights. It uses traditional mechanical switches and a fixed sniper button, but offers an RGB logo.

Most Buttons

If you play games that utilize many buttons and want most of them to be on your mouse, then the Razer Naga V2 Hyperspeed will get you the best value at $75. It uses the same Focus Pro 30K sensor as the DeathAdder V3 with traditional mechanical switches. While not optical, these are still high-quality and rated for 60 million clicks.

The Naga V2 HyperSpeed includes 12 side buttons, and the rest of the buttons are similar to those of the G502 X, except for the sniper button and profile switcher, as the mouse can only store one settings profile.

The main downside is that the mouse lacks a rechargeable battery or wired connection. You'll need to replace its battery periodically. Without the battery, it weighs 95g, which is reasonable given the number of buttons.

If this feature set doesn't meet your needs and you're willing to pay more, consider the Corsair Scimitar Elite Wireless SE ($140). It boasts better specs than its predecessor, including 30K DPI, 750 IPS tracking, and 50g acceleration. It also features a sliding 12-button RGB side panel for thumb positioning, optical switches rated for 100 million clicks, and storage for three profiles. It weighs 114g, including the rechargeable battery.