With the same Apple M1 processor found in MacBooks and iPad Pro tablets, Apple's 24" iMac features unprecedented efficiency and design for a device of its kind. The AIO's monitor is just 11.5mm thick.

One thing that sets the iMac apart is its screen, with a 4.5K resolution, and support for true 8-bit (16.7 million) colors, and 10-bit (1 billion) colors with FRC. Like most of the company's iPad lineup, it also has an anti-reflective coating and uses True Tone to automatically adjust brightness and color temperature. Another standout comes in the sound department, as the iMac has 6 speakers: 4 woofers and 2 twitters. It also has 3 microphones to complement the 1080p camera.

The iMac starts at $1,299 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. We recommend adding $200 for 16GB of RAM. You may want to add another $200 for the model with 8 active graphics units, but not for the minor difference in graphics performance. That version has two USB 3.0 Type-C ports in addition to the two Thunderbolt/USB 4.0 and headphone jack found in the cheaper version. It also comes with a Touch ID sensor on the Magic Keyboard and Ethernet for no extra cost, and has more color and storage options. In addition, the cheaper version has been shown to have an inferior cooling system that can make the M1 throttle under heavy workloads.

On both versions, you can expand storage although upgrades are very expensive: 512GB for $200, or 1TB for $400. On the more expensive version, you can get 2TB for $800. Unless you need all of your storage to be as fast as possible or have an extremely limited desk space, external drives will be a much better value.

By default, the iMac comes with the Magic Mouse, which you can replace with the Magic Trackpad for $50. If you want both devices, you'll need to pay $129.

All in all, the iMac is a premium priced all-in-one affair, but a modern and well rounded take while at it. The 27" iMac has not been updated yet to the new design language and Apple M1 internals, so don't expect the same features and power efficiency -- or rather, don't bother with that until it's updated.