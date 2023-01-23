Apple Mac Mini M2 / M2 Pro
Price: $599
Apple has outdone itself with the Mac mini M2, improving upon its predecessor's already excellent value by chopping $100 off the price and slotting in a speedy M2 chip. The option to upgrade it to an M2 Pro sweetens the deal, turning this pint-sized PC into a decent gaming machine.-- As reviewed by Tom's Guide
85
TechSpot MetascoreBased on 6 expert reviews
Excellent:3
Good:3
Average:0
Bad:0
- $599
Reviewers Liked
- Classic Mac mini design
- Small and quiet
- M2 Pro adds peak 8K-resolution, 240Hz-refresh-rate display options
- Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and optional 10Gbps ethernet
Reviewers Didn't Like
- Memory and storage are not upgradable
- Setup can get tricky if you have wireless peripherals
- No keyboard or mouse included
- Still can't use eGPUs
- No SD card slot