Reviewers Liked

  • Classic Mac mini design
  • Small and quiet
  • M2 Pro adds peak 8K-resolution, 240Hz-refresh-rate display options
  • Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and optional 10Gbps ethernet

Reviewers Didn't Like

  • Memory and storage are not upgradable
  • Setup can get tricky if you have wireless peripherals
  • No keyboard or mouse included
  • Still can't use eGPUs
  • No SD card slot