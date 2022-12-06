Great | Differentiating Features

32" 4K screen, 144 Hz refresh rate, KVM functionality

Good | Most Have It

Excellent value for money, lots of connectivity options

Average | Competitors May Be Better

Needs calibrating to show its true color accuracy

A good monitor should last for many years and provide the basis for base unit upgrades in the future. It wasn't that long ago when 4K monitors were exclusively for the wealthy and only suitable for high-end PCs, but this is no longer the case.

Boasting a 32" 4K 144Hz IPS panel, Gigabyte's M32U brings high resolution with high refresh rates into the reach of many more users (as of writing it's $599 which is a steal, really). Colors are well-balanced and vibrant, the screen has a fast response time, and there are plenty of features that help it stand out from the crowd.

There are two HDMI 2.1 ports and one DisplayPort 1.4 input, and both support the maximum 144Hz refresh rate, with Display Stream Compression (DSC). The M32U also supports FreeSync Premium variable refresh rate and although it's not officially certified by Nvidia, it also works with their G-Sync Compatible mode. Graphics cards without DSC or a HDMI 2.0 output will be restricted to a 60Hz refresh rate, though.

A key feature of Gigabyte's model is the KVM functionality -- this allows you to connect a keyboard and mouse (via the USB 3.0 Type-A ports), and then connect the monitor to the primary device with HDMI/DP cables and a USB Type-B to A upstream cable (included in the box). A second device can then be attached with a separate USB Type-C cable and with a press of the KVM button on the back, the monitor will switch the display and controls between the devices.

Despite all of the M32U's excellent features, its HDR mode is not good. While rated to VESA HDR 400, it's just not bright enough to make the most of it. Gigabyte included a local dimming feature, to improve the IPS panel's rather low contrast ratio, which dims the backlights when displaying dark areas, but it just makes the dimming zones look far worse. Fortunately, the SDR quality more than makes up for this, and with a little bit of calibration, the panel's colors are extremely accurate.

Excellent Alternatives

If 32" is a little big for your taste, then Gigabyte makes a 28" version (the M28U), which has all of the same features although it's not a great deal cheaper. Another solid alternative, the Dell G3223Q 32" is worthy of of consideration sporting very similar specs. It's more expensive than the M32U (depending on your region), but it's equally good in specs and perhaps a bit better looking and well designed.

Last but not least, if you're not ready for 4K just yet, then there's another offering from Gigabyte that's perfect for 1440p, the M27Q-X. Regardless of which one you go for, they're all excellent choices.

As with all things, there are cheaper monitors and there are better and more expensive ones, but Gigabyte's M32U has the best feature set and price combination of them all.